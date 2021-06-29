Vitamin A

Fabric Guide BioSculpt Plant-based raw material sourced from castor bean. • Organic alternative to fossil fuel based nylon • Extra lycra content for strategic support EcoLux Made from a blend of recycled nylon and Lycra. • Superfine matte jersey • Superior stretch EcoTex Made from a nylon and Lycra blend. • Superfine, scrunchie, touch-me texture • Sustainably made in California EcoCotton Made from a blend of recycled cotton and Tencel. • A super soft and lightweight knit • Sustainably made in California EcoRib A sexy, stretch-ribbed fabric made from recycled Nylon fabric scraps. • Lightweight, breathable + form flattering • Production saves 33 liters of water/meter of fabric • Sustainably made in California EcoLinen Made from 100% Linen. • Breathable • Earth friendly + biodegradable Organic Rib Made from a blend of sustainable Tencel, organic cotton, and Spandex. • Super soft • For texturized, ribbed beachwear • Sustainably made in California • GOTS Certified Organic Cotton • OEKO-TEX certified, Non-Toxic + low impact dyes Metallic Made from a Nylon, Spandex, and Metalized Polyester blend. • Silky soft • Jersey Stretch EcoSoft A super soft plant-based fleece blend made from 60% hemp and 40% organic cotton. • 99% Compostable and biodegradable • GOTS Certified Organic Cotton • Organically grown without pesticides • OEKO-TEX certified, non-toxic + low impact dyes