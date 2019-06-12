VERB

Ghost Hairspray

A flexible hairspray that provides medium hold for workable styles and all-day control.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, CurlyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Hold, Shine, and VolumizingFormulation: SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Moringa seed oil: Moisturizes, detangles, and smooths hair. - Pro-vitamin B5: Naturally thickens and provides body while smoothing dry hair and hydrating the scalp.- Glycerin: Naturally binds moisture to hair for added softness. Ingredient Callouts: This product is free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates SLS & SLES. It is also gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: If a volumizing spray and a strong hold hairspray had a baby, it'd be Ghost™ Hairspray.Formulated to give you the best of both worlds, this moringa oil infused mist keeps updos in place while adding subtle texture and volume for sleek, easy and crunch-free styling.