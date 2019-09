Pour Moi

Getaway Frill Brief - Yellow

The Getaway Frill Brief is a flirtatiously feminine and just what you need to complete the Getaway look. This low rise brief has an added frill on the side panels giving a pretty feature to this cute bikini bottom. Pair with the Getaway Underwired Top from this gorgeous swimwear collection for top to bottom frills.