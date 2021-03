ban.do

Getaway Eye Mask

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

You know when you’re trying to take a nap in a car or a plane, but you can’t because the sun is just way too bright? This eye mask has you covered. Literally. And if you have a piñata lying around, it conveniently doubles as the cutest blindfold. (now with an adjustable band to fit comfortably on every head!)