Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Reformation

Germain Dress

$278.00
At Reformation
For zoning out during ceremonies. This is an ankle length dress with a slight v neckline and adjustable straps. The Germain is slim fitting throughout the bodice and skirt.
Featured in 1 story
16 Black Maxi Dresses You’ll Live In This Summer
by Emily Ruane