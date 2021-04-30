Hilos

Georgia – Wasabi

At Hilos

Our Georgia is an open toe 3” block heel with a flexible sole that feels like a sneaker and looks like a clog. The buttery soft leather upper comes with two interchangeable straps: sling back and tie up, with a springy digital mesh cushion unlike anything out there. Please note this product is made-to-order and usually has a 3-4 week lead time. Our fit has been known to be pretty standard to U.S. sizing. If you're unsure what size to get, know that the open-toe style is forgiving, so we recommend sizing down if you're in between sizes. Especially because, as with all leather shoes, they'll stretch a tad and conform to your foot, so starting slightly tight or just right and letting the leather do its thing is your best bet. Refer to our size chart below for specific measurements, and feel free to shoot us a message if you have any questions: connect@hilos.co. Our leathers are all vegetable tanned, a process that uses all natural ingredients, which in turn makes the leather more sensitive to scratches and discoloration. Please know these are not defects, but rather characteristics that make your shoes even more unique to you. For leather care, we suggest using Black Rock Leather Conditioner with a hemp or cotton rag as needed to keep your shoes looking fresh. Please note this will darken the leather ever so slightly due to the nature of the tanning process. Our Circularity Program gives you the option to ship your shoes back to us for recycling. All orders come with a return label to make it as easy as can be, and when you send back your shoes for recycling, you'll get 15% off your next purchase.