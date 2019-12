Cadette

Georgia Hoop Earrings

£72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cadette

The Georgia Hoop earrings are inspired by the raw landscapes that played a pinnacle role in Georgia O'Keeffe's work while in New Mexico. I transformed the classic hoop design into one of an organic and rigid nature to embody the beauty of imperfection. The design was first hand carved in wax, then casted in metal.