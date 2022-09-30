Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Mango
Geometric Print Vest
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Neon Rose Plus
Relaxed Sweater Vest In Celestial Knit
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
La Redoute Collections
Recycled Sleeveless Jumper With Crew Neck
BUY
£26.60
£38.00
La Redoute
Yours
Cable Knitted Vest In Blue
BUY
£19.99
ASOS
More from Mango
Mango
Geometric Print Vest
BUY
£29.99
Mango
Mango
Bucket Hat With Straps
BUY
£19.99
Mango
Mango
Platform Strap Sandals
BUY
$59.99
Mango
Mango
Quilted Skin Style Jacket
BUY
£99.99
Mango
More from Sweaters
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Neon Rose Plus
Relaxed Sweater Vest In Celestial Knit
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
Mango
Geometric Print Vest
BUY
£29.99
Mango
La Redoute Collections
Recycled Sleeveless Jumper With Crew Neck
BUY
£26.60
£38.00
La Redoute
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted