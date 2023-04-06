Maison Miru

Geometric Nap Earrings Trio

Our Nap Earrings are safe for sensitive skin and designed to wear 24/7 - while working out, showering, and sleeping. They’re tarnish-proof because we make them out of a premium quality medical grade titanium. And because of their signature flat back, they’re super comfy to wear. Level up your ear party with a trio of our bestselling Nap Earrings. The GEOMETRIC NAP EARRINGS TRIO includes three pairs of our bestselling Nap Earrings: Little Bar Nap Earrings, Tiny Trinity Nap Earrings, and Little Sphere Nap Earrings.