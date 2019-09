Etsy

Geometric Marbled Concrete Pots - Monochrome Collection With Succulent Set

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Designed and made by Little Deer in Brighton, UK, these geometric concrete pots come in a beautiful marbled effect. Please be aware that we hand make each pot so every one is slightly different. Each as beautiful as the one before! Choose from a pot alone or a pot with the addition of a Plant your