Gabriela Hearst

Geoffrey Swarovski Crystal-embellished Velvet Camisole

Gabriela Hearst's 'Geoffrey' camisole is embellished with the same jewel-like Swarovski crystals seen on her Fall '17 runway - the brand's first Fashion Week show. It's cut from velvet that's blended with hints of silk for added softness and luster.
