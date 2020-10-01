Kitchen Details

Geode Fruit Basket With Banana Tree

$23.28

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Display your fruits and vegetables in the Kitchen Details fruit basket. Complete with a banana tree, this basket helps fruits and vegetables ripen and allows to hang bananas preventing them from bruising. The iron construction and rust resistant finish assures this item will last. The raised base prevents this item from doing any surface scratching protecting your counter tops and tables. The satin gold finish allows you to add charm and beauty to your counter top or even make this your table centerpiece! This practical piece will be a great addition to your kitchen and provides a functional way of displaying your fruits and vegetables.