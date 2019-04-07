Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
LOFT Plus

Geo Button Wrap Blouse

$54.50
At LOFT
This romantic wrap blouse proves the flattering appeal of a tied waist (with a hint of flair from its hem, too). V-neck. Flutter half sleeves. Front button trim. Waist ties.
Featured in 1 story
7 Workwear Brands For Plus-Size Women
by Ray Lowe