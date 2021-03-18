UGG x Molly Goddard

Genuine Shearling Slipper

$360.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Molly Goddard's vibrant playfulness meets UGG's comfiness on this fluffy genuine-shearling slipper, which debuted on the runway at London Fashion Week. A molded rubber sole means you can make a bold statement outdoors, too. Genuine-shearling upper/leather and genuine-shearling lining/synthetic sole Shearling may be sourced from Australia, Ireland, Spain, the UK or the USA. See packaging for confirmed country of origin Imported SPACE: A shop for emerging and advanced designers Item #6177584