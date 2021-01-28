United States
BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY
Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser
$20.00
At bread beauty supply
Gives you good wash day. Inspired by sensitive skin cleansers for your face, hair-wash is a super gentle, lightly foaming hair & scalp cleanser that feels like milky liquid marshmallow to the touch. Made with deeply nourishing Argan Oil & Aloe Vera Juice, and Lemon Tea Tree Oil for scalp health. Designed to give you an effective clean without drying or tangling your curls. Smells like fruit-loop for nostalgia.