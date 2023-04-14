MONDAY Haircare

Gentle Conditioner

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

GENTLE CONDITIONER: This beloved formula offers gentle hydration for normal to delicate hair types. It contains Vitamins E and B5 to leave hair feeling nourished and supported. SALON-QUALITY: Our modern formulas are dermatologically tested, PH-balanced, and free from SLS, parabens and phthalates. We instead use natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein and vitamin E to nourish and restore. AWARD-WINNING: Our range of Shampoo and Conditioner has 11 major beauty awards and counting, including a Cosmopolitan 2021 Holy Grail Beauty Award, Glamour 2021 Beauty Award, Cosmopolitan 2021 Beauty Award, and an InStyle 2022 Best Beauty Buy Award. CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE: All of MONDAY’s products are approved as cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny programme by Cruelty Free International. We’re also proud to be recognised by PETA as a brand that does not test on animals. 100% RECYCLABLE BOTTLES: Not only do our little pink bottles look great in your shower, they’re made from 100% recyclable plastic to help minimise carbon footprint and reduce landfill. A win for your hair and for the environment.