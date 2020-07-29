Jessica Kingsley Publishers

Gender Explorers: Our Stories Of Growing Up Trans And Changing The World

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Waterstones

'I believe that children who are questioning and exploring their gender are the gender bosses that we all so desperately need. I believe that they are our future.' In this life-affirming, heartening and refreshing collection of interviews, young trans people offer valuable insight and advice into what has helped them to flourish and feel happy in their experience of growing up trans. Speaking openly and candidly about their gender, their experiences of coming out, their aspirations, and their fears - accompanied by interviews and support from their parents and carers - this book is beautiful proof of the potential for trans children to live rich and fulfilling lives when given the support and love they need. With their trademark candour and empathy, Juno Roche gives voice to a generation of gender explorers who are making gender work for them, and in the process, reveals a kinder, more accepting world, that we should all be fighting for.