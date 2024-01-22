Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Dear Frances
Gem Boot
$630.00
$440.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dear Frances
Need a few alternatives?
Blundstone
Women's Dress Chelsea Boots
BUY
$214.95
Blundstone
Simply Be
Miles Leather Square Toe Knee Boots Ex Wide Fit
BUY
£63.00
£95.00
Simply Be
Vivaia
Regina Pro Square-toe Heeled Boots
BUY
£120.71
Vivaia
Chie Mihara
Lotte Leather Boots
BUY
£345.00
Toast
More from Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Rain Sandal
BUY
$410.00
Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Turin Boot
BUY
$505.00
$595.00
Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Rain Sandal
BUY
£350.00
Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Ballerina Flat
BUY
$551.00
Dear Frances
More from Boots
Anine Bing
Mid Ryder Boots
BUY
$380.00
$550.00
Anine Bing
Anine Bing
Ryder Boots
BUY
$585.00
Garmentory
Anine Bing
Ryder Boots
BUY
$650.00
Farfetch
Anine Bing
Ryder Boots
BUY
$450.00
$650.00
Anine Bing
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted