ASICS

Gel-resolution 9

$150.00

The GEL-RESOLUTION® 9 tennis shoe creates advanced stability and cushioning for players who like to control the game from the baseline.DYNAWALL™ technology in the midsole now extends into the heel for added stability during lateral movements. It's a functional feature that's effective when you're running covering both sides of the baseline.DYNAWRAP™ technology in the eyestay has been strategically redesigned to apply pressure when extra support is needed. This allows you to experience a locked-in feel when you're making quick transitions.Lastly, the full-length outsole and separated heel help produce a more stable landing for quicker recoveries in between shots. Style #: 1042A208.100 UPC #: 196074599677