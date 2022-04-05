Essie

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat provides up to 14 days of color and shine in unique, couture - inspired shades. No lamp required. Easy removal. Step 2: Flawless Gel - Like Top Coat: Protects color and magnifies shine Ultra - glossy finish Shatter - proof, hard shell technology extends wear and prevents chipping Quick - drying Benefits: Professional, salon manicure look Gel - like finish High - quality Provides a protective coating to nails Top coat consistency Less color transfer Faster dry - time Less scuffing