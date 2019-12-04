Garnier

Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Repairing Conditioner

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Our creamy, lush repairing conditioner, blooms with a delicious fragrance of royal jelly, honey & propolis, bringing to life our wholesome care for damaged hair that strengthens and helps prevent split ends & breakage.**When using the Garnier Whole Blends Repairing system of shampoo & conditioner.After shampooing, apply a generous amount of conditioner to hair from root to tip. Gently work through hair, then rinse. For extra care, indulge in our Repairing mask treatment.