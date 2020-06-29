Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Garnier
Garnier Hair Care Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo
$3.49
$2.82
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Garnier Hair Care Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo
More from Garnier
Garnier
Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist Spf50
£8.50
from
Boots
BUY
Garnier
Garnier Olia Oil Permanent Hair Color
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
Garnier
Ambre Solaire Spray Spf 50
$16.00
$9.40
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Garnier
Whole Blends Honey Treasures Treatment
C$7.96
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted