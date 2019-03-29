Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Garden Party Dress
$240.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
From its delicate chiffon to the dreamlike tiers and floral print, this maxi dress is all about the romantic details.
Need a few alternatives?
Eloquii
Noir Coquette Dress
$224.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Stella McCartney
Bretta Dress
$1400.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
A.L.C.
Evangeline Linen-silk One-shoulder Dress
$455.00
$159.50
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
Free People
Freda Ballgown
$250.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Mollie Cape Scarf
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Splendid
Ribbed Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted