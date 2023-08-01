J. Crew

Garçon Cotton Poplin Shirt In Seaside Stripe

$118.00 $82.60

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Introducing the newest silhouette in our shirt collection, a just-right fit that sits somewhere between our classic and relaxed styles. This shirt features our version of a french cuff, which was made to be worn long and unfolded for a cool, menswear-inspired look. This version comes in a bold striped print and is made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from nongenetically modified seeds. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item BP611.