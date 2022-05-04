Ganni x Scholl

Ganni X Scholl Sandals

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

Scholl’s original handcrafted wooden clog gets a GANNI twist in this iconic mash-up made for easy, effortless sultry summers in the city. These slide sandals in our signature 'monogram' print feature the iconic wooden sole and buckle closure. The fabric is 100 % certified organic cotton and handmade in Italy. The lining consists of 51% post-consumer recycled polyester, and the sole is made of manmade rubber and FSCouncil certified wood.