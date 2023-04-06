Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Ganni
Ganni Sleeveless Button-up Shirt
$247.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
More from Ganni
Ganni
Retro Flatform Jewel Loafer
BUY
$283.00
$495.00
Revolve
Ganni
Ganni Sleeveless Button-up Shirt - Farfetch
BUY
$247.00
Farfetch
Ganni
Black Scrunchie Ballerina Flats
BUY
$295.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Ganni
Recycled Tech Fabric Festival Bag
BUY
$115.00
Ganni
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted