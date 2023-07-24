United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
FP One
Gannet Hoodie
$195.36$69.95
At Free People
Style No. 81007270; Color Code: 065 Just as effortless as it is essential, this staple hoodie is featured in a slouchy, relaxed fit and classic waffle knit fabrication with lower back hem and subtle distressing throughout for a true lived-in look. Fit: Slouchy, relaxed fit Features: Hood detail, dropped sleeves, front kangaroo pocket, side slits at bottom, lower back hem, defined seaming Why We <3 It: So cool and classic, this goes-with-anything hoodie is the perfect pick to take your pullover collection up a notch.