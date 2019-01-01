Urban Decay

Game Of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette

$65.00

At Macy's

Use this arsenal of 20 eyeshadow shades to declare your allegiance to House Targaryen, House Lannister or House Stark or to defeat the White Walkers. This eyeshadow palette was inspired by Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. Jewel tones and earthy neutrals give way to dark metallics and frosty shimmers, all of which can be customized with the four transformer shades. Prepare for battle with Stormborn, a glittery metallic purple, and unwind with Lannister Red, a matte reddish brown. Choose your look and claim your rightful place on the Iron Throne.