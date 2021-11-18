Christopher Knight Home

Gamay Channel Stitched Loveseat

$543.99 $489.59

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Space Savers (Small Profile Furniture) Highlights Includes: One (1) Loveseat Material: Fabric Fabric Composition: 100% Polyester Leg Material: Rubberwood Hand-Crafted Details Assembly Required Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Seats up to: 2 Dimensions (Overall): 32.75 Inches (H) x 59.25 Inches (W) x 33.5 Inches (D) Seat Dimensions: 45 Inches [W], 24.25 Inches [D], & 19.5 Inches [floor to seat top] Seat Back Dimensions: 13.25 Inches (H) x 45 Inches (W) Weight: 84.22 Pounds Holds up to: 500 Pounds Material: Plywood (Frame) Finish: No Surface Treatment Features: Attached Cushions Textile Material: 100% Polyester Upholstery: Upholstered Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Tools Provided Includes: 1 Loveseat Arm Height: 27 Inches Product Name: Loveseat Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 90 Day Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82111219 UPC: 194798011727 Item Number (DPCI): 249-08-2431 Origin: Imported WARNING:This product can expose you to chemicals including Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), which are known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. www.p65warnings.ca.gov Description Envelop your interior space with an atmosphere of beautifully crafted sophistication and comfort. Our charming loveseat brings your living room a stunning look with its deep channel stitching, refined upholstery, and sloped arms. Finished with a low profile design, this loveseat stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your interior decor, creating an open, clean space. From its cozy design to its lovely tapered legs, our loveseat will bring excellent comfort and style to any room. CONTEMPORARY: Our loveseat set has the look, feel, and design of contemporary style with its plush accents, tapered legs, and button-tufted diamond stitching. With a classy and functional design, this sofa will give your room an instant upgrade in style and comfort. DEEP CHANNEL STITCHING: The channel stitching in the backrest and armrests offers an extra touch of sophistication that provides a smooth design. The straight stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. ACCESSORY PILLOWS: This loveseat includes two matching accent pillows, giving this piece both extra comfort and a boost of style. These square pillows maximize the coziness of this loveseat with a lovely embellishment. SLOPED ARMS: Featuring armrests with a graceful slope, this loveseat offers an encompassing design that is similar to a shell shape, creating extra coziness and style for your home. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This loveseat is 59.25” W x 33.50” D x 32.75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming loveseat. Space Savers (Small Profile Furniture) Takes up little space to make the most out of an area. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.