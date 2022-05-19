Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Chief
Galaxy Ring Lapis
$360.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Chief
GALAXY RING LAPIS
Need a few alternatives?
OBJKTS Jewelry
Doux Ring
BUY
$153.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
BaubleBar
Caro Ring
BUY
$42.00
BaubleBar
Chief
Galaxy Ring Lapis
BUY
$360.00
Chief
Mondo Mondo
Gold Lovely Ring
BUY
$158.00
$195.00
SSENSE
More from Chief
Chief
3 In 1 Good Times Tablet
BUY
$753.00
Chief
Chief
Gangbuster Cuff
BUY
$272.00
Chief
Chief
Galaxy Ring Lapis
BUY
$360.00
Chief
More from Rings
OBJKTS Jewelry
Doux Ring
BUY
$153.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
BaubleBar
Caro Ring
BUY
$42.00
BaubleBar
Chief
Galaxy Ring Lapis
BUY
$360.00
Chief
Mondo Mondo
Gold Lovely Ring
BUY
$158.00
$195.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted