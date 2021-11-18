Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Samsung
Galaxy Book Intel Core I5 With Windows 10 Home 15.6 Inch Laptop
£699.00
£599.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Galaxy Book Intel Core i5 with Windows 10 Home 15.6 Inch Laptop
Need a few alternatives?
GPO
Gpo 746 Rotary Telephone
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
Fujifilm
Instax Mini 11
BUY
$109.00
The Iconic
Typo
Led Shower Speaker
BUY
$29.99
The Iconic
Crosley
Tribute Radio
BUY
$39.95
Crosley
More from Samsung
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
BUY
C$189.99
Samsung
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
BUY
$99.00
$149.99
Amazon
promoted
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
BUY
$219.00
Samsung
promoted
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
BUY
$549.00
Samsung
More from Tech & Gadgets
GPO
Gpo 746 Rotary Telephone
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
Fujifilm
Instax Mini 11
BUY
$109.00
The Iconic
Typo
Led Shower Speaker
BUY
$29.99
The Iconic
Crosley
Tribute Radio
BUY
$39.95
Crosley
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted