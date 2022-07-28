Gaiatop

Mini Portable Fan

$17.99 $14.99

Great Summer Gift: Super cute fairy wand fan, overall design is very linear, has graceful curves, and high-quality texture, making it look valuable. An ideal gift for stylish girls, boys, men, women, and children. Powerful wind & 3-speed setting: This portable handheld fan has built-in 2 copper brushless motors, which are powerful enough to stably drive the fan blades to run at high speed to generate strong wind. The hand fan has 3 adjustable wind speeds, You just need to press the power button to change the wind setting, press it for low-speed 3500r/m, medium speed 4500r/m, high-speed 7500r/m, the wind is strong enough to cool you down quickly. Rechargeable Battery: The personal fan is powered by an upgraded rechargeable battery that keeps it well charged and has a longer battery life, it comes with a charging cable, you can charge it from a regular outlet, computer, or any other device via a USB port. Handheld Fans or Desktop Fans: Handheld and portable fans can work stably and continuously when connected to a power source. Put in the base (included) and it can become a regular desk fan. A full charge takes 2.5 hours. Small size: This cute little fan is only 6.1*5.2*15cm/2.4*2*5.9inch, 118g/0.26lb, you can put it in your pocket or bag and hang it around your neck with a lanyard when not in use No matter where you go, it's the perfect summer companion to keep you cool while traveling, queuing, or exercising.