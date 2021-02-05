Uprisers

Gaia Tie Dye Bottoms

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uprisers

Gaia: meaning, Earth Mother. UPRISERS is a community-driven streetwear brand focused on amplifying impactful and authentic stories of activists, trendsetters, and warriors of change to mobilize and transform our communities. 5% will go back to KOSUMOSU: a program of LTSC (Little Tokyo Service Center) which started in 2003. This is a transitional facility for survivors of domestic violence. They provide consultation to get housing, counseling, and life skills to provide future success. Gaia Tie Dye Hoodie + Sweat Set: A unisex fit, the original UPRISERS logo embroidered with silver thread on the front chest and wearer’s left pocket. The Gidra woven patch comes with each order. Iron or sewn on anywhere you please. The middle finger is more than just a rebellious symbol. It's the need for change! Buy as a set, or individually. Pre-shrunk 98% Cotton 2% Poly top 80% Cotton 20% Poly bottom 20 oz. mid-weight Hoodie + Sweats Double-needle stitched neckline, sleeves and bottom hem Shoulder to shoulder taping