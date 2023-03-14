Charles & Keith

Gabine Bucket Bag – Violet

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Say hello to our Gabine bucket bag. Small in size but big on style, this carryall will keep all of your daily essentials secure with the magnetic closure. Plus, it comes adorned with the iconic buckled hardware that will keep you looking elegant no matter the occasion. Style this pretty lilac number with a midi dress and embellished mules for a classy weekend look.