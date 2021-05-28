Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Playful Promises
Gabi Fresh Leslie White Bodysuit
£50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Playful Promises
Gabi Fresh Leslie White Bodysuit
Need a few alternatives?
Fleur du Mal
Logo Embroidered Tricot Balconette
BUY
$42.40
$75.00
Fleur Du Mal
Pour Moi
Suspense Underwired Body - Aqua
BUY
£28.00
Pour Moi
Simply Be
New York Rockefeller Thong Body
BUY
£28.80
Simply Be
Playful Promises
Gabi Fresh Leslie White Bodysuit
BUY
£50.00
Playful Promises
More from Playful Promises
Playful Promises
Gabi Fresh Bella Olive High Waist Brief
BUY
£15.00
Playful Promises
Playful Promises
Gabi Fresh Pink Bella Lace Soft Cup Bra
BUY
£9.10
£26.00
Playful Promises
Playful Promises
Gabi Fresh Evie Black & Peach Brief
BUY
£25.00
Playful Promises
Playful Promises
Monica Ribbon Slot Brief
BUY
$28.00
Playful Promises
More from Intimates
Fleur du Mal
Logo Embroidered Tricot Balconette
BUY
$42.40
$75.00
Fleur Du Mal
Pour Moi
Suspense Underwired Body - Aqua
BUY
£28.00
Pour Moi
Simply Be
New York Rockefeller Thong Body
BUY
£28.80
Simply Be
Playful Promises
Gabi Fresh Leslie White Bodysuit
BUY
£50.00
Playful Promises
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted