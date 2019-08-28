Newgate World

A contemporary British-designed women's chronograph watch. A straight-cut 316L grade stainless steel case is measured by embossed silver hour markers on a spun aluminium dial and a multicoloured chapter ring. A triptych of chronograph subdials in contemporary clashing colours offer a 60 second timer, 30 minute stopwatch and 24 hour indicator alongside date function. Includes both an interchangeable black leather and striped multicolour canvas strap.