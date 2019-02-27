Gucci

G-timeless Watch, 38mm

£1090.00

At Gucci

Part of the G-Timeless collection, this automatic classic watch is designed with a traditional sensibility, juxtaposed with codes inspired by Gucci's new aesthetic. House motifs are displayed on the dial, including the bee, the triangle and the heart. The transparent case back allows a view of the watch movement. Steel case, black guilloché dial, black alligator strap 2824-2 ETA Automatic movement Water resistance: 5 ATM (160 feet/50 meters) Wrist size adjustable from 153mm to 195mm YA126469A Swiss Made and two year international warranty