Lucy Coggle

Furry Feet Baby Footprint Kit

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Ages 0 - 18 Months Made from paper, baby-safe water-based inkpad Measurements Standard A4 paper: 8.25" W x 11.75" H Care Do not bend. Keep away from moisture. Baby-safe ink can be easily wash off with warm water and soap. Notes Kit includes: 2 prints (in case of a mistake) baby-safe inkpad instructions on how to create the best footprints Item ID 54705 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!