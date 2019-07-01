Funky and Groovy Jacquard Tie Dye Kit for 5 Shirts Tie It Dye It Wear It This kit is easy! You will be Tie-Dying your own shirts in no time! Simply wet your garments and tie with rubber bands. Soak tied garment in Soda Ash and water mixture. Add water to dye bottles. Apply dye, wait 12 to 24 hours, rinse, wash, dry and enjoy! This is total fun for all ages! Kit Includes: 1 Pair of gloves 3 Squirt bottles Bunch of Rubber Bands 1/3 Pound of Dye Fixer Pre-measured Dye: 12 oz. Yellow 18 oz. Magenta 16 oz. Turquoise Made in the USA Ages 8 and up with adult supervision.