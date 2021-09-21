Living Proof

Full Shampoo

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Living Proof

faq How is Full Shampoo different than No Frizz, Perfect hair Day (PhD) and Restore? Full Shampoo maximizes thickness, fullness and volume. Our No Frizz and Restore Shampoos are formulated to focus on a specific concern. No Frizz Shampoo eliminates frizz by blocking humidity. Restore Shampoo repairs and protects dry or damaged hair. PhD Shampoo is for people with multiple hair concerns or those that consider themselves to have “healthy” hair. Are Living Proof Shampoos sulfate-free? Yes, Living Proof shampoos are all sulfate-free and carefully designed to gently cleanse with a rich, creamy lather. Why should I care about sulfate-free? Living Proof lathering shampoos are all sulfate-free. We carefully design our products to be gentle and create a rich creamy lather. Not all sulfate-free products can claim this. We believe, if you are looking for a gentle cleansing alternative, it does make sense to consider sulfate free shampoos. While sulfates are very effective cleaning agents that create big lather, they create big lather; however, over use can strip hair of its natural surface oils and make it feel rough, dry and brittle. It can also strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Examples of commonly used sulfate ingredients which provide big lather include Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate. What is the fragrance? All of our products have a light, fresh, citrusy fragrance.