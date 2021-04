The Source Unknown

Full Length Frayed Hem Knit Pants

$82.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Source Unknown

75% Rayon 25% Nylon Mid Rise Ribbed Knit Pants Straight Leg With Fray Finish Detail Elongated Full Length Fit To Form Dry Clean Model Is 5'8 (174cm) Wearing size O/S 20"-34" Stretch Waist 28"-44" Stretch Hips 12" Rise 30" Inseam 18" Length