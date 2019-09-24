Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Shiseido
Full Lash And Brow Serum
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A hair growth serum.
Featured in 1 story
7 Eyebrow Growth Serums For Over-Plucked Arches
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Aveda
Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
$27.00
from
Aveda
BUY
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Kinky-Curly
Sea, Sand & Sun Replenishing Masque
$12.00
from
Kinky Curly
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture®
Peace Rose Hair Mask
$2.49
from
Target
BUY
More from Shiseido
Shiseido
Shiseido Anessa Perfect Uv Sunscreen
$56.42
from
Amazon
BUY
Shiseido
Waso Color-smart Day Moisturizer Oil-free
C$48.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Shiseido
Sun Protection Lip Treatment
£22.00
from
ModeSens
BUY
Shiseido
Perfect Cleansing Oil
$35.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted