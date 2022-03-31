Living Proof

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray is a versatile spray that adds volume + texture to any style for an imperfectly perfect lived-in look and feel. Benefits Delivers instant, revivable, and long-lasting volume and texture Provides buildable, no-slip grip for increased styling versatility Heat protection up to 410° F/210° C Lightly absorbs oil to extend the life of your look Instantly transforms fine, flat, or thin hair Works on dry hair so you can use it anytime, anywhere For fine, flat or thin hair types or anyone who is looking for texture or volume The Lp. promise. Silicone-free. Paraben-free. Phthalate-free. Formaldehyde-free. Sulfate-free (No SLS & SLES). Cruelty-free. Vegan. Color-safe. Safe for chemically treated hair. Formerly known as Full Dry Volume Blast What's New: Updated valve for softer, more controlled delivery, enhanced texturizing capabilities, heat protection up to 410° F/210° C Key Ingredients Volumizing + Texturizing Molecule: Patented technology increases the space between individual hair fibers for long-lasting volume and texture that won¿t weigh hair down. Blend of microporous minerals and enzymatically modified starches: Gives hair lived-in texture while lightly absorbing oil to extend the life of your look. Hydrophobic resins: Provides instant, buildable, soft hold that lasts¿even in high humidity.