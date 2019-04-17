Set of 4 coasters
Material: porcelain
Dimensions: H2.5xW10.2xD10.2cm
Bold colors and design
Gold accents
More home accessories available separately
Add a glamourous touch to the coffee table with this Full Dose coaster set from Jonathan Adler. Made from porcelain, this set of four are made from porcelain and feature luxurious gold accents. Boasting bold colours and vibrant design, the coasters protect a table surface from spills and stains whilst introducing a decorative touch.
