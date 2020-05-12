Brujita Skincare

Those who seek, prosper! Ultimate hydration from head to toe. This full body lotion is made with Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, Sunflower Seed Oil. Palo Santo + Jasmine essence for the most intoxicating and blessed feeling. Beneficial for all skin types. Easily absorbs into the skin creating a non greasy finish. A subtle, unisex essence. A body lotion for everyone including babies! For external use only. Only meant for the body, best used after bathing. Do not use on face. 8oz Amber Glass Pump Bottle (reusable) All ingredients are organic and naturally + sustainably sourced. Apply: Lather lotion from head to toe! Apply everyday, it’s essential! Expiration: Use within 1 year