Babeland

Fuck Off Lace Bralette And Cheeky Panty

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

Lace Halter Bralette with "Fuck Off" Elastic and Matching Cheeky Panty. Size Measurements (US): Small/Medium - Size: 2-6; Bust: 32" - 36"; Hips: 33" - 38" Medium/Large - Size: 8-12; Bust: 34" - 38"; Hip: 36" - 40" Large/X-Large - Size: 12-16; Bust: 36" - 40"; Hip: 38" - 42" Fabric Content: 90% Polyamide, 10% Spandex Washing Instructions: Hand wash separately in cold water. Do not bleach. Flat dry.