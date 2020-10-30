ClothCult

Fruity By Maja Faber – Paintbrush Studio Fabrics

Freshen up with Fruity! This fabric collection blends a love of the natural world and the bold simplicity of Maja Faber’s Swedish design style. The title print is an ambrosia salad of big, bold fruit shapes that are large enough to be fussy-cut individually for your applique or DIY projects. The prints also feature a classic lemon, tonal pear, dainty strawberry, and retro cherry pattern. This collection is perfect for kitchen décor, a new neighbor’s housewarming gift, or a charming dress that’s sure to bring a smile to your face! This listing is for a one yard cut (36" x 44") from the Fruity fabric collection. Each quantity purchased is one yard. Multiple quantities of one SKU will be one continuous piece. Swatch images represent a 12" section of fabric, except for SKUs 120-19841-43, which represent an 18" swatch. 100% cotton. Be sure to check out the free Fruity quilt pattern! Individual swatch images and more information at -> https://pbsfabrics.com/collections/fruity-by-maja-ronnback Fabric care - machine wash cold, delicate, tumble dry low. Do not bleach.