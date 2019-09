Cuisinart

Frozen Yogurt-ice Cream Maker

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

Now you can make your favorite frozen yogurt at home in just 20 minutes or less! The fully automatic Cuisinart Frozen Yoghurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you turn ingredients into a delicious and healthy frozen treat with no fuss and no mess. Simply add your ingredients to the bowl, press ON, and the machine does the rest!