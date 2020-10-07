Mischo

PRESS: "Green Beauty Products: Do They Really Work?" - InStyle You live to see—and be seen. Rouge in retro. As with all Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquers, toxins are never the trend. 10 FREE: no formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate or parabens Vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, gluten-free & void of artificial fragrances Durable, high-shine, and chip-resistant Made in America .37oz - 11mL