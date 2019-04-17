Redken

Frizz Dismiss Anti-static Oil Mist 125ml

£25.00 £18.75

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Redken Frizz Dismiss Before and After Description Take control of your hair with the Redken Frizz Dismiss Anti-Static Oil Mist, a leave-in treatment that tackles mild frizz and unwanted static to promote sleek, smooth locks. Nourishing yet lightweight, the oil mist effectively smoothens the look of flyaways and frizz without weighing hair down. Part of the brand's reinvented Frizz Dismiss collection, it contains sustainably-sourced Babassu Oil to provide enhanced smoothness, frizz control, manageability and shine. Expect smoother-looking hair with protection against humidity.